The counting of votes in the Golakganj assembly constituency under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency was temporarily halted today due to technical glitches with two Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The EVMs reportedly moved into factory mode, causing a pause in the counting process.

Despite the technical issues, the counting of votes through the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) has begun, ensuring that the democratic process continues unabated.

In the midst of these developments, the Indian National Congress candidate, Rakibul Hussain, has taken a commanding lead in the Dhubri constituency. According to the latest data, Hussain is leading with a substantial margin of 2,75,440 votes. Trailing behind is Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front, with an equal difference of 2,75,440 votes.