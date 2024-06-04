Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi has surged ahead in the Nagaon Lok Sabha race, leading with a substantial 10,632-vote margin. The polling in Assam, which unfolded across three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, witnessed an impressive voter turnout across the state's 14 constituencies. Notably, phase one recorded a turnout of 78.25 per cent, phase two saw 81.17 per cent, and phase three witnessed 85.45 per cent turnout, showcasing robust civic participation among the electorate, which comprised a total of 2,43,01,960 registered voters.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted dominance, securing nine out of the 14 seats in Assam. Despite this, its coalition partners, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), failed to secure any seats. The Congress, on the other hand, managed to secure three seats, with the All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and an independent candidate clinching one seat each.

Pradyut Bordoloi's lead in the Nagaon Lok Sabha race signals a potential shift in the political landscape, underscoring the dynamic nature of electoral contests in Assam. As the results unfold, they reflect the evolving preferences of the electorate and set the stage for a renewed political discourse in the region.