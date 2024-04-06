In another blow to the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, four Nagaon district youth leaders have quit the party.

3 general secretaries of district Congress in Nagaon identified as Liyaqat Choudhury, Irshad Haq, Shabnam Bhuiyan announced their decision to resign from the primary membership of the party on April 6.

Additionally, Nizamul Haq, Zila Youth congress general secretary too announced his resignation from the party.

Already hit by a string of resignations, woes for Congress continue to rise as several prominent and senior leaders have left the party and defected to BJP.

Citing resentment, failed leadership, leaders and members of Congress are jumping ship as election nears.