The opposition has acknowledged Narendra Modi's potential third term as Prime Minister, as stated by Minister Pijush Hazarika, Minister for Water Resources, Government of Assam.

The minister while addressing an election campaign meeting at Rangpur Mandal under the Sivasagar constituency today. During the meeting, he explained the changes Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about in the last 10 years.

In an election campaign meeting, Hazarika praised Modi's contributions, such as the Ayushman Card and various schemes like Ujla gas, ration card, Jal Jeevan Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He criticised the former Congress government's Indira Awas Yojana for providing inadequate housing. Hazarika lauded Modi's government for improving housing conditions and the distribution of benefits through the ration card. He also mentioned the potential benefits of the Ayushman card, promising free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.



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He highlighted the BJP's achievements in infrastructure and education compared to the Congress's tenure.

After the meeting, Hazarika responded to Akhil Gogoi's statements, interpreting them as an admission of Modi's potential third term as Prime Minister.

"Akhil said that if Lurinjyoti Gogoi wins, he will roar against Modi, which means Modi will become the prime minister again", said minister Pijush Hazarika.

Hazarika thanked Gogoi for this and concluded that the BJP government is likely to return to power.

The minister also said that what Himanta Biswa Sarma said was done in letter and spirit.

In his address, the minister referred the BJP-led state government to giving jobs to 1 lakh unemployed people as promised by the Chief Minister before the last Assembly elections, freeing women from the loans of microfinance, and increasing the funds of the Arunodaya scheme.