As Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepares to lead the state's Lok Sabha election campaign, political intensity in Assam is expected to intensify.

His schedule is full of meetings and rallies meant to support the chances of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in different constituencies.

Shah is scheduled to attend a campaign gathering for Dibrugarh seat candidate and Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, as soon as he arrives in the state.



Also Read: Home Minister Amit Shah reschedules visit to Assam on April 9 for election campaign

Following this, a series of campaign events will be held to support Ranjit Dutta and Pradan Baruah, the candidates from the Sonitpur and Lakhimpur seats, respectively.

The Union Home Minister will address a road show in Tinsukia, hoping to bolster BJP support in advance of the elections.

Notably, Shah delayed his previous visit to Assam, which was originally scheduled for April 7 and 8, which caused the campaign timetable to be rearranged.

Originally scheduled to speak at rallies in Gohpur, Lakhimpur, and Hojai, the agenda has been changed to emphasise on April 9 boosting support for BJP candidates through focused campaigning.