Union Minister Amit Shah is set to hold a grand road show in Guwahati, Assam, on April 29, in the run-up to the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This event is expected to attract a large number of supporters and is seen as a significant step in the election campaign to encourage voters.

Addressing on the event's preparedness, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Amit Shah is set to hold a roadshow in Guwahati on May 29. The roadshow will be held between the Cycle factory-Lal Ganesh area of the city."

CM Sarma further asserted that a detailed plan has been chalked out in the run-up to the event, to make it grand, and peaceful without making any traffic congestion.



Also Read: Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign in Barpeta today, Priyanka Gandhi in Dhubri on May 1

Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his concern towards the trend of low voter turnout in the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat.

"In Guwahati, there is an issue of low voter turnout and we have to fight against this. Usually, what happens whoever comes to vote, votes for BJP but the voter percentage is less compared to other LS seats. If 20 lakh people in Guwahati votes, the margin for BJP is 5 lakh."

On the other hand speaking on the opposition party's preparedness, Congress party chief Kharge will hold a press conference in the state capital Guwahati today where the Congress nominee Mira Borthakur Goswami is pitted against BJP’s Bijuli Kalita Medhi following which Kharge will hold a public meeting in Barpeta, Assam.