Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 13 said that the focus of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam will be on the Nagaon, Karimganj and Dhubri constituencies.

He said that in the remaining constituencies, the BJP will not face any competition.

Speaking to the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "As per my understanding in the first phase there are five LS constituencies and there is nothing much to contest. In this election stiff contest will be in Nagaon, Karimganj and Dhubri constituencies and rest of the constituencies there is no contest."

Further slamming Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, CM Sarma claimed that Gogoi does not have any relation with Jorhat as he contested from Kaliabor and after this election also there will be no relation with Jorhat.



Also Read: Assam: CRPF personnel found dead in Hailakandi, suicide suspected

"Being an MP he wanted he could have spoken a lot on the issues of Jorhat in the sansad...he did not speak a single word...whenever there is Rhion poaching he always supported Rakibul Hussian...Have you ever heard MP Gaurav Gogoi speaking against Rakibul Hussian on Rhino poaching incidents," he added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also claimed that people who are campaigning for Gaurav Gogoi in the Jorhat LS seat are all from either Nagoan or Kaliabor.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, "In Upper Assam, you can say we have already won the five seats without any contenders with around 3 to 6 lakh vote margin."