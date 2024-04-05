Former minister Chandan Brahma has made the decisive move to switch allegiance to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Brahma's formal induction into the UPPL ranks is scheduled to take place on April 8th at Kajalgaon in the Chirang district. Accompanied by a formidable contingent of 4 to 5 thousand supporters, Brahma's entry into the UPPL marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the region.

Brahma's decision to leave the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), his former party, underscores a period of estrangement that had been brewing for some time.

Hagrama Mohilary, the BPF chief once said that Chandan Brahma is not even a primary member in the BPF party. It may be recalled that the former minister had maintained a distance from the BPF for a long time.

Criticism from within the BPF ranks, particularly from supporters who felt marginalized by Brahma's perceived lack of recognition within the party, further fueled speculation regarding his future political trajectory.

Despite these internal rifts, Brahma's announcement of joining the UPPL comes amidst a period of relative silence following the BPF's defeat in the previous assembly elections.

Several leaders from various party organizations are set to accompany him in joining the UPPL.