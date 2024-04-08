Former minister Chandan Brahma has officially declared his switch to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). Brahma, who was expected to join UPPL on April 8th in Kajalgaon, Chirang, will now make the move on April 12th, as confirmed by the BPF leader himself at Chapaguri in Chirang.

With a substantial following of 4 to 5 thousand supporters, Brahma's transition to UPPL signifies a notable change in the region's political dynamics. His departure from the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) highlights longstanding tensions within the party, exacerbated by internal criticism over his perceived lack of acknowledgment.

Brahma's decision comes amidst a lull in BPF activities following their defeat in the previous assembly elections. Notably, several leaders from various party factions are poised to join him in aligning with UPPL, indicating potential shifts in regional political alliances.