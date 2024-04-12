In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 'Modi Ki Guarantee' will be supplemented with 'Mama Ki Warranty', claims Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to his X handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "When we make promises, it's not just on paper, but a commitment to fulfil them, word by word. For 2024, #ModiKiGuarantee will be complemented by #MamaKiWarranty to ensure the welfare of the people of Assam."

In the run-up to the LS polls, the BJP-led Himanta Biswa Sarma government has been advocating a series of guarantees under the banner of PM Modi.



Also Read: Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: Himanta Biswa Sarma promises women empowerment initiatives at Kutuha in Dibrugarh

In the ongoing election rallies and campaigns, the state government has been promising extended Orunodoi, free medical care, free life insurance, free education for all girls, free foodgrains, fair government recruitments, assistance to women entrepreneurs and also assistance to youth entrepreneurs.

During a campaign rally in Kutuha, in Dibrugarh district for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister of Assam addressed key issues concerning women empowerment and border security, outlining ambitious plans to uplift the state's youth and ensure territorial integrity.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of education in nation-building, the CM pledged significant financial support for girls pursuing higher education. "Our girl child should be educated enough to take our nation and state to great heights," he declared. Under his administration, any girl enrolling in college will receive Rs 10,000, with an additional Rs 25,000 for those pursuing studies at universities, showcasing a commitment to fostering educational opportunities for women.