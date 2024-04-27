Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed optimism regarding BJP's performance in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam.

According to CM Sarma, out of five seats that underwent voting, the BJP is reportedly leading in four, with a significant margin.

The fifth seat, however, is witnessing a close contest due to certain unspecified factors, according to the chief minister.

In the second phase, five Lok Sabha seats went to polls on April 26- Karimganj, Silchar, Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri and Diphu.



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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 13 said that the focus of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam will be on the Nagaon, Karimganj and Dhubri constituencies.

He said that in the remaining constituencies, the BJP will not face any competition.

Speaking to the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "As per my understanding in the first phase there are five LS constituencies and there is nothing much to contest. In this election stiff contest will be in Nagaon, Karimganj and Dhubri constituencies and rest of the constituencies there is no contest."

In the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, four LS constituencies will go into polls- Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar (ST).