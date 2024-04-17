As the first phase of Lok Sabha elections campaigning in Assam concludes, Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in securing 50 per cent votes in each of the contending seats.

He made this statement while addressing the Vijay Sankalp Sabha at Sivasagar, Jorhat Lok Sabha.

The polls are scheduled for the day after tomorrow, April 19.

Voting in five Lok Sabha constituencies- Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat will take place on April 19.

Also Read: Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: 15 'crorepati' candidates in fray for 5 Lok Sabha seats

Altogether 38 candidates, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, have filed their nominations for the first phase polls scheduled on April 19.

All government and non-government offices, PRIs, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and commercial establishments including banks, tea gardens, and industries within the specified jurisdiction of the constituencies will remain closed on polling days, the General Administration Department order said.

Out of a total of 35 candidates facing off against each other in the first phase, fifteen are 'crorepati' with the richest being independent woman candidate Diluwara Begum Chowdhury from the Kaziranga seat.

The richest BJP candidate is Sonitpur nominee and MLA Ranjit Dutta with total assets worth Rs 8.97 crore, of which Rs 5.52 crore is movable and Rs 3.45 crore immovable assets.