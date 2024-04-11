During a campaign rally in Kutuha, in Dibrugarh district for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister of Assam addressed key issues concerning women empowerment and border security, outlining ambitious plans to uplift the state's youth and ensure territorial integrity.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of education in nation-building, the CM pledged significant financial support for girls pursuing higher education. "Our girl child should be educated enough to take our nation and state to great heights," he declared. Under his administration, any girl enrolling in college will receive Rs 10,000, with an additional Rs 25,000 for those pursuing studies at universities, showcasing a commitment to fostering educational opportunities for women.

In a move towards gender equality and inclusivity, the CM promised an increase in 'lakhpoti baideo's' (millionaire women) in Assam, emphasizing the need for equal opportunities and the eradication of discrimination against girls.

Highlighting the broader development agenda, he remarked, "Saying the slogan of Joi ai Axom is not enough, the poor need to be uplifted." This statement underscored the government's focus on addressing socio-economic disparities and empowering marginalized communities.

On the crucial issue of border security, the CM assured robust measures to safeguard Assam's boundaries. "During the reign of PM Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, not even a single bird can cross the boundary of Bangladesh," he asserted, signaling a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal movements and emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring the state's territorial integrity.