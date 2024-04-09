Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Youth Congress president in Jonai, Mahesh Dal, has announced his resignation from the Congress party citing personal reasons. Simultaneously, Shankarjyoti Hazarika, along with 300 supporters, is set to quit Congress today and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Majuli.

Mahesh Dal's decision to step down as the Youth Congress president has raised eyebrows within the political arena, particularly due to the timing of his resignation amid the electoral preparations for the upcoming national elections. Dal's departure is seen as a blow to the Congress party in Jonai, given his role in mobilizing youth voters and organizing grassroots initiatives.

In a parallel development, Shankarjyoti Hazarika's decision to leave the Congress party and join the BJP in Majuli signals a shifting political landscape in the region. Hazarika, along with 300 supporters, is expected to make the formal announcement of their transition to the BJP today.

The political realignment ahead of the Lok Sabha elections underscores the dynamics of party affiliations and alliances as parties gear up for intense campaigning and outreach efforts.