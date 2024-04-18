Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: JP Nadda to hold poll rally in state today
BJP national president JP Nadda will hold an election rally in Assam's Kokrajhar on Thursday to support NDA candidate Jayanta Basumatary for the general elections.
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BJP national president JP Nadda will hold an election rally in Assam's Kokrajhar on Thursday to support NDA candidate Jayanta Basumatary for the general elections.
As per Nadda's itinerary, Nadda will arrive at the Rupsi Airport, Dhubri at around 11:00 AM and reach Kokrajhar at 11:25 AM.
Following this Nadda is also scheduled to rally at Rowta in support of the Darrang-Udalguru LS seat.
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