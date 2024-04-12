In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Assam, the Lakhimpur police are expected to issue a summon to the brother of Congress leader Bhupen Borah, Dipen Borah.

This action comes in response to an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for carrying cash beyond the permitted limit amid the election code of conduct in place.



Also Read: Assam: Congress leader Bhupen Borah's personal assistant detained for carrying Rs 5 lakh cash amid election code enforcement

It is to be mentioned here that, Jintu Hazarika, the personal assistant to the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Borah, was apprehended by the Lakhimpur Flying Squad on April 10 for carrying cash of Rs 5,30,000 in cash, along with some 'Nyay Guarantee Cards' and foreign liquor bottles.

Upon questioning it was revealed that the cash allegedly belonged to APCC president Bhupen Borah's brother Dipen Borah.

Meanhwile, if Bhupen Borah's brother Dipen Borah is able to provide a substantial source of the money then the money would be returned otherwise, the case will be further carried forward.