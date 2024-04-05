Piyush Hazarika, Minister for Water Resources, Government of Assam, criticised the Congress party during an election campaign meeting in the Teok Assembly constituency.

He targeted Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress candidate from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, stating that the sitting MP from the constituency has been absent and unproductive.

Hazarika claimed that Gogoi has not visited the constituency or worked for its people in the past decade.

The minister contrasted this with his own efforts, stating that as the Minister of Water Resources, he has allocated Rs 65.35 crore for various development works within the constituency over the past two-and-a-half years.



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He urged the people not to vote for the 'non-working cotton-blanket and mosquito net party.'

Hazarika also announced plans to provide the 'Orunodoi Scheme' to all 52 lakh ration card holders in Assam.

He lauded the chief minister for fulfilling promises made during the last assembly elections, such as providing jobs to 1 lakh unemployed people, increasing Orunodoi's money, and implementing the Ujala scheme.

The minister drew comparisons between the work of the BJP and the Congress, criticizing the latter for its lack of infrastructure development, specifically in road construction, bridge building, and establishment of medical colleges and universities.

He concluded his address by stating that the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is committed to providing relief to farmers.

Hazarika was speaking at an election campaign rally organized by the BJP, AGP and Ganashakti in the Teok Assembly constituency of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.