Dilip Saikia, the BJP nominee for the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, has expressed high enthusiasm among the public in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

A significant number of NDA supporters are keen for PM Modi to secure a third term in the upcoming elections, asserted the BJP leader.

Speaking to the media, Dilip Saikia said, "In the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency the enthusiasm among the public is high. Lakhs of NDA support want PM Modi to win the election (and become PM) for the third term...in Darrang-Udalguri I am expecting there will be no competition or contest."



Also Read: Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabh Constituency - Know your candidates, population, polling percentage

Earlier addressing a gathering, the Chief Minister lauded Saikia's dedication to the people and reiterated his faith in the party's triumph under Saikia's leadership.

"Dilip Saikia has been a proactive voice of the people in Delhi, and I am confident BJP will win here by a record margin," declared the CM.

The CM, addressing the crowd at Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Darrang-Udalguri further promised to make Dilip Saikia from the Darrang-Udalguri constituency.