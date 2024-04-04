In the forthcoming Assam Lok Sabha elections of 2024, Pijush Hazarika, Minister, accused Congress leader Bhupen Borah of selling tickets and posts for personal gain.

The allegations were made during a press interaction in Ruphihat. Responding to questions about Borah accepting donations in exchange for tickets, Hazarika claimed Borah's primary focus is financial gain.

Hazarika alleged that Borah's daily prayers are for financial prosperity, whether through selling tickets or posts.



Also Read: Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: Minister Pijush Hazarika highlights PM Modi's achievements, slams Congress for poor performance

"Bhupen Bora goes near the temple and says – God, give me some money. He prays so that he can bring some money. He prays whether it is by selling tickets or selling the posts, somehow so that he can bring some money. He prays that God helps him in this regard," said Pijush Hazarika.

The Minister contrasted his own prayers for general well-being with Borah's alleged prayers for wealth.

Hazarika further suggested that Borah seeks divine intervention to find ways to accumulate wealth.