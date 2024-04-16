Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Tuesday for a two-day visit to the northeastern state ahead of the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Nalbari, Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The rally is set to take place on April 17.

Meanwhile, Assam traffic police have made vehicular restrictions along the route and district authorities have declared it as a 'no drone fly zone' on both days.



Also Read: Guwahati: Traffic restrictions imposed for PM Modi's visit on April 16

Earlier, Speaking on the lines of an election rally, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that PM Modi is scheduled to campaign in Nalbai for BJP ally AGP on April 17.

As per reports, PM Modi will address a huge rally at Govt Gurdon HS School playground, Nalbari to campaign for AGP candidate from Barpeta constituency Phani Bhushan Choudhury.

Modi arrived at Guwahati Airport and from there will head to Koinadhara Guest House. Sources, also claim that Modi is likely to rally for Guwahati Lok Sabha candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi in the GS road area.