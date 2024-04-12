Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Nalbari, Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The rally is set to take place on April 17.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, "We have come to the conclusion that out of 14 seats BJP will win 13 seats...Dhubri we do have competition, I haven't visted Dhubri but will be visiting after the 19th of this month."

Further Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that in Dibrugarh, BJP will win by a margin of 4 lakh votes and in Jorhart by a margin of 3 lakh votes.

Speaking on the lines of an election rally, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that PM Modi is scheduled to campaign in Nalbai for BJP ally AGP on April 17.



As per reports, PM Modi will address a huge rally at Govt Gurdon HS School playground, Nalbari to campaign for AGP candidate from Barpeta constituency Phani Bhushan Choudhury.



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Mocking the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Himanta Biswa Saram said, "I will be happy if they come because our votes will increase...I have told if they require any help I am here for help."

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, raised eyebrows with his candid remarks on the state of Indian politics. Sarma's pointed question, " Who would choose Rahul Gandhi over Narendra Modi when it comes to voting?"

Speaking to reporters in Tengakhat, Sarma challenged the viability of Gandhi's candidacy in the face of Modi's widespread popularity.

"Even if we ask an LP school student who they want as the country's prime minister, they will say they want Narendra Modi," he added.

Sarma's remarks come amidst a political landscape in Assam that has seen a steady stream of defections from various parties, notably Congress, to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).