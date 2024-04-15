Tension grips Aranyapur, a region within the Katlicherra constituency of Hailakandi district, as locals express their discontent towards AIUDF candidate Shahabul Islam Chowdhury.

The public's anger resulted in a halt to Chowdhury's campaign.

The situation escalated to the point where all AIUDF leaders had to leave the meeting due to the public's fury.

Meanwhile, the locals were also heard raising slogans in support of Congress Lok Sabha candidate Hazif Rashid Chaudhary.

The root of the public's anger remains unclear. This is a developing story.



Also Read: Assam: Rakibul Hussain uses santiser after shaking hand with 'miya' people claims AIUDF leader