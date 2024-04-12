Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrives in Dibrugarh for poll campaign
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Dibrugarh for AAP's Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign. Mann's arrival marks a strategic move to bolster AAP's presence in the Dibrugarh constituency.
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lands in Dibrugarh for AAP's election campaign
- AAP aiming to bolster presence in Dibrugarh constituency, supporting candidate Manoj Dhanowar
- AAP contesting from 2 Lok Sabha seats, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur, out of total 14 seats in Assam
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a significant entrance into Dibrugarh, landing at the Mohanbari airport via Vistara flight, signaling a robust campaign effort for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam's electoral battleground.
Mann's arrival generated buzz among supporters and onlookers, marking a strategic move by the AAP to bolster their presence in the Dibrugarh constituency. With a clear mission to support AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar, Mann wasted no time and promptly embarked on a road journey to Tingrai, Bangali Balijan in Tinsukia district.
As Mann traversed through Tinsukia district, the AAP's campaign gained momentum. AAP is contesting from 2 Lok Sabha seats, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur, out of the total 14 seats in Assam.
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