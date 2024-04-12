Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Dibrugarh and Jorhat on April 17 has been cancelled.

He will now be campaigning at Nagaon on April 20.

The Wayanad MP is expected to extend his support to Congress party candidate Pradyut Bordoloi from the Nagaon LS seat.



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Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's scheduled rally in Assam, Minister Pijush Hazarika has cast doubt on the event's potential success asserting that it will likely be a "super flop."

In an interview with reporters, Hazarika expressed skepticism about the turnout for Gandhi's campaign suggesting that no more than 10,000 to 15,000 people may attend.