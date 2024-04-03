In a recent development, Rakibul Hussain, MLA and Congress candidate for the Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency found himself embroiled in controversy on Wednesday over an alleged breach of the Model Code of Conduct.

Reports have emerged indicating that Hussain orchestrated a public meeting without obtaining prior permission, sparking concerns regarding electoral protocol adherence.

According to a letter dated 3rd April 2024 addressed to the President/Secretary of the Indian National Congress, Dhubri District, by the Nodal Officer of the Model Code of Conduct Cell, Bilasipara Election District, the Congress convened a public gathering on March 28, 2024, at Simultola, 9-Birsing Jharua LAC under 2-Dhubri HPC.

The event, attended by Rakibul Hussain and other dignitaries, purportedly streamed live on social media platforms, unfolded without the requisite authorization from the District Election Officer, Bilasipara.



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"This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India," the letter unequivocally declares, underscoring the severity of the alleged transgression.

In response to the purported violation, the Congress committee has been formally instructed to furnish a written reply within three days to the concerned authorities, elucidating why punitive measures should not be instigated against them for flouting the established guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

A notice from the Nodal Officer reads, "With reference to the subject cited above, it is to inform you that you have organised a public meeting on 28/03/2024 at Simultola, 9- Birsing Jharua LAC under 2- Dhubri HPC, wherein Rakibul Hussain, MLA and other dignitaries have addressed the gatherings and also aired the proceeding live on social media without any prior permission from the District Election Officer, Bilasipara.

This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India. Therefore, you are hereby asked to submit a written reply within 3 days to the undersigned, why necessary action shall not be initiated against you for violation of MCC guidelines as mentioned above."