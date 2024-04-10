In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Pijush Hazarika stated that Titabar would fall behind if its residents cast their votes for the Congress party.

He asserted his claim while addressing a gathering at an election rally here in Tiatabar.

Assam's Minister Pijush Hazarika, during his election campaign in Titabar, claimed that the region would lag behind if people vote for Congress in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He highlighted the development achievements of the BJP government, stating that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP won 274 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 303 seats in 2019.



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He asserted that the BJP will once again emerge victorious in the next elections. Minister Hazarika also compared the performance of the BJP and Congress governments in terms of infrastructure development, education, and welfare schemes.

He pointed out that the BJP had built 18 medical colleges and 15 universities in Assam within 8 years, while the Congress had only managed to establish six medical colleges and seven universities in 59 years.

He further promised to extend the Arunodaya scheme to 52 lakh families within the next year.

He appealed to the people to vote for the BJP for the betterment of Titabar, alleging that the region had been neglected during the Congress rule.