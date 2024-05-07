All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Najrul Hoque asserted that the party will lead in the Lok Sabha general elections with 60,000-70,000 votes against the Congress party in Dhubri.

Najrul Hoque cast his vote in Dhubri on May 7 which marked the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections.

After casting his ballot, Hoque said, "In Dhubri, we will lead by 60,000-70,000 votes against Congress. Congress will come in second place, while AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) will come in first place.”

The four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, where polling was underway on Tuesday in the third phase, recorded a voter turnout of 45.88 per cent till 1 pm, officials said.

Dhubri recorded the highest turnout of 47.73 per cent, followed by Barpeta at 46.83 per cent, Kokrajhar at 46.43 per cent, and Guwahati at 42.13 per cent.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

The third phase of the Lok Sabha general elections commenced on May 7 at 7 am across several parts of the country. The third phase covers 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories.