Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections is currently underway in Assam, with citizens exercising their democratic rights across various constituencies. As the day progresses, reports from different election districts paint a picture of mixed voter engagement.

In the Baksa Election District, comprising 43 Tamulpur LAC and 44 Goreswar LAC, the voter turnout stood at 48% and 46% respectively, as of 1 pm. Meanwhile, in Mangaldai, which encompasses several constituencies, the voting percentage in Darrang Election District was reported as follows at 1 pm: Sipajhar - 53.60%, Mangaldai - 52.10%, and Dalgaon - 51.40%.

Overall, Assam witnessed a varied level of voter participation in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. By 11 am, the state recorded an overall voter participation rate of 27.43 percent.

Leading the voter engagement was the Diphu constituency, which registered the highest turnout of 30.82 percent by 11 am, indicating an early and strong participation from voters in the region. Additionally, constituencies like Darrang Udalguri reported a turnout of 28.81 percent, demonstrating commendable voter interest and engagement.

However, some constituencies experienced comparatively lower voter turnout rates. Silchar recorded a turnout of 23.20 percent by 11 am, while Nagaon constituency saw a modest participation rate of 25.29 percent during the same period.