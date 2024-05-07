Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections was held peacefully as no instances of violence or disturbances were recorded in the state.

After casting his ballot, Himanta Sarma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners will achieve good results with Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessing a landslide win.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, "There has been no violence or any disturbance during polls in the state. I believe that BJP and its alliance partners will get a good result. People will vote for progress in this area. East India and northeastern states will play a historic role in this election. We will see a landslide win for the Prime Minister."

Furthermore, the chief minister ruled out the possibility of repolling in the state. He said that the people of Assam have loyally contributed to the festival of democracy and expressed gratitude to them for their participation.

The four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, where polling was underway on Tuesday in the third phase, recorded a voter turnout of 45.88 per cent till 1 pm, officials said.

Dhubri recorded the highest turnout of 47.73 per cent, followed by Barpeta at 46.83 per cent, Kokrajhar at 46.43 per cent, and Guwahati at 42.13 per cent.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.