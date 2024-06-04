Assam Excise, Transport, and Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya is leading by more than 9,000 votes in the prestigious Silchar (SC) constituency, according to election officials.

His nearest rival, Congress candidate Surya Kanta Sarkar, trails significantly behind.

Suklabaidya, currently representing the Dholai assembly seat, was chosen to replace sitting BJP MP Rajdeep Roy after the Silchar constituency was designated as a Scheduled Caste (SC) seat.

A well-known figure in the Barak Valley, Suklabaidya has a long-standing political career, having been elected to the Assam state assembly four times.

His political experience is extensive, serving as a minister in both the Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP governments in Assam.