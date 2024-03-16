The Election Commission of India (ECI), led by CEC Rajiv Kumar announced the comprehensive schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The polls in Assam will be held in three phases, slated for April 19, April 26 and May 7.

With a staggering 10.5 lakh polling booths established nationwide, the ECI is committed to providing a seamless voting experience, equipped with essential facilities to accommodate all voters, including those with special needs.

Empowering the youth, the future torchbearers of democracy, has been a focal point of this electoral process. With approximately 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.74 crore young voters in the 20-29 age group, collaborative efforts with icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Rajkummar Rao, coupled with social media campaigns and radio engagement, aim to amplify youth participation in the democratic process.

Moreover, the growing gender ratio in electoral rolls underscores the significance of women's participation in shaping the nation's destiny. Efforts to enhance inclusivity have led to over 85 lakh first-time women voters gearing up to exercise their constitutional right in this year's election.