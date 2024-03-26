Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Pradan Baruah filed his nomination papers today in Lakhimpur for the upcoming General elections.

BJP fielded seasoned player, Baruah to take a strike against Congress's new face, Uday Shankar Hazarika, who has got the ticket after much deliberation within the party on whether to give the ticket to hi9m or three-time former Congress MP and senior leader Ranee Narah. Hazarika served in the BJP for a long time and joined the Congress a few months ago.

Lakhimpur will go for polls on April 19 along with four more Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam. This constituency has around 25 per cent Mishing Community voters and about 10 per cent tea tribe electors, who will play a decisive role in the elections.

Also read: Assam: BJP heavyweight candidates Sarbananda Sonowal, Pradan Baruah to file nominations for LS polls today