In a tragic incident, Lance Naik Dipen Kumar Gogoi of Assam police dies while on election duty on April 26.

Taking to the official X handle, Lakhimpur Police wrote, "Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Lnk Dipen Kumar Gogoi, who tragically lost his life while on election duty. May his loved ones find solace and strength during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them."

Meanhwile, Assam DGP GP Singh also condoled the death of Lance Naik and offered his condolences.



Also Read: Assam: AIUDF polling agent dies inside polling booth in Hailakandi

On the otherhand, an AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) polling agent, Farooq Ahmad, also died at a polling booth in Hailakandi, Assam on April 26.

The incident occurred at the Gollashera Primary School polling centre, located on the Assam-Mizoram border.

Ahmad was performing his duties when he suddenly collapsed and was declared dead immediately.

The cause of death is suspected to be a brain stroke, according to local sources.