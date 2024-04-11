BJP Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on April 11 asserted his unchallenged lead by a staggering 1.2 lakh votes in the entirety of Sarupathar. Amidst a gathering in Sarupathar town, Minister Baruah pronounced, "There's no opposition in Sarupathar, no oppositional atmosphere whatsoever. Only lotus is blooming in all directions."

Urging support for the lotus symbol, Minister Baruah called for enthusiastic voter participation. With an aim to secure victory by over 1.2 lakh votes, Minister Baruah stated the imperative role of BJP in propelling Sarupathar's development trajectory.

Highlighting the transformative vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Minister Baruah highlighted India's global ascent and economic prowess. Amidst applause, he called for blessings for Modi's continued leadership, expressing confidence in India's future as a global leader.

Addressing the pressing need for infrastructural advancement, Minister Baruah acknowledged the lack of development in Sarupathar despite decades of independence. With over 300 kilometers of roads constructed in the constituency, he stressed the urgency of accelerating development initiatives.

The rally, preceded by a massive election gathering in Uria Ghat of Golaghat district, showcased overwhelming support for BJP's candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasha in the newly formed Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency.