Dilip Saikia, has filed his nomination from the newly constituted Darrang-Udalguri constituency today.

The announcement came amidst the fervor of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Darrang-Udalguri, where the Chief Minister expressed confidence in BJP's victory by a record margin.

Addressing the crowd, the Chief Minister lauded Saikia's dedication to the people and reiterated his faith in the party's triumph under Saikia's leadership. "Dilip Saikia has been a proactive voice of the people in Delhi, and I am confident BJP will win here by a record margin," declared the CM.

The CM, addressing the crowd in Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Darrang-Udalguri further promised to make Dilip Saikia from Darrang-Udalguri constituency.