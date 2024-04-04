Assam LS polls 2024: BJP's Dilip Saikia files nomination from Darrang-Udalguri
Bajali MP candidate, Phani Bhusan Choudhury, scrutinises opponents' credentials and highlights fractured political landscape in Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. Choudhury raises questions about identity, loyalties and performance of his opponents.
- Bajali MP candidate Choudhury questions Ahmed's identity and Talukdar's electoral performance
- Choudhury criticises the lack of unity among the opposition
- He emphasises the lack of an alliance in the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency
Dilip Saikia, has filed his nomination from the newly constituted Darrang-Udalguri constituency today.
The announcement came amidst the fervor of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Darrang-Udalguri, where the Chief Minister expressed confidence in BJP's victory by a record margin.
Addressing the crowd, the Chief Minister lauded Saikia's dedication to the people and reiterated his faith in the party's triumph under Saikia's leadership. "Dilip Saikia has been a proactive voice of the people in Delhi, and I am confident BJP will win here by a record margin," declared the CM.
The CM, addressing the crowd in Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Darrang-Udalguri further promised to make Dilip Saikia from Darrang-Udalguri constituency.
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