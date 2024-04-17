West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the people during her rally in Assam's Silchar, warning that democracy and elections would be at risk if Prime Minister Modi wins again.

“There won't be any democracy, election if Modi wins again”, says the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

She also pledged to repeal what she termed as "discriminatory" laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) if her party, the INDIA bloc, emerges victorious.

Banerjee further said, "If we win, we will not implement NRC and CAA in the state...How many people will be kept in the detention camp? This election is going to be terrible. I have never seen such a black and corrupt election before...Riot is their (Modi govt) only guarantee. I don't believe that Modi will do anything for anyone. This government is a 'jumlebaaz' government...I am not afraid of any threats."

Banerjee's visit to Assam's Silchar marked a significant event in the ongoing election campaign, particularly in support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Radheshyam Biswas from Karimganj. The rally, held at the Town Club field, drew a large crowd of supporters and TMC workers, reflecting the enthusiasm and engagement of the electorate.

Assam TMC President Ripun Bora highlighted the grand welcome planned for Banerjee, including a motorcycle rally with thousands of TMC supporters participating in the welcoming ceremony. Banerjee's arrival and her strong stance on key issues like democracy, CAA, and NRC added momentum to the political discourse in the region.