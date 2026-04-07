Assam: Margherita sees high-energy campaigning on final day as Bhaskar Sharma leads massive foot march

The final day of election campaigning in the Margherita Assembly constituency witnessed heightened political activity, with a large turnout of supporters and visible voter engagement across the region.



Sitting MLA Bhaskar Sharma led a massive foot march rally involving nearly 3,000 supporters, marking one of the most prominent campaign events in the constituency ahead of the close of campaigning.



The rally moved through multiple localities, with organisers stating that efforts were made to cover almost every part of the constituency.



The march drew significant public attention, with residents gathering along the route to greet the participants. According to party workers, the rally received a warm response from the public, reflecting sustained mobilisation in the final stretch of the campaign.



During the foot march, Sharma reiterated his commitment to development, public welfare, and the overall progress of the constituency.



He highlighted key areas of focus, including infrastructure, social welfare initiatives, and continued efforts to improve public services