Assam Minister, Ashok Singhal, has criticised West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), for their promises that he suggests are against the expectations and aspirations of the people of West Bengal.

Singhal referred to the partition of the nation, stating that those left in East Pakistan were victims of atrocities and religious exploitation.

He asserted that India has a responsibility to provide these victims with shelter, a responsibility he believes the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) fulfils.



Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC manifesto promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA

Singhal accused TMC of practising vote bank politics and appeasement, instead of standing with the victims and making promises that support such politics.

The TMC released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto promising several social welfare measures and repeal of the CAA if the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.



Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters here, TMC's Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien said, "These are the promises which we will fulfil as part of the INDIA bloc when it forms the next government."



"We promise to control petrol and diesel prices through the formulation of a price stabilisation fund. We also promise to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the country," senior TMC leader Amit Mitra said.