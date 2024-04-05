Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah labelled Bhupen Borah as a 'joker' in the state's political scene, during a conversation with media in Lakhimpur.

He confirmed the possibility of Borah joining the BJP, describing it as 'absolutely confirmed'.

The Minister also responded to Borah's claim of becoming the chief minister within three months, stating that Borah is welcome to join the BJP if he wishes to become the chief minister.

Mallabaruah criticised Borah's request for public financial aid, suggesting that Borah is primarily invested in collecting 'donations'. He stated that Borah might join the BJP after the election.

Mallabaruah was in Lakhimpur campaigning for BJP candidate Pradan Baruah, who he predicted would secure a victory in the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency by approximately 6 lakh votes.



Also Read: Assam Congress leader Bhupen Borah files Rs 10 crore defamation lawsuit against Himanta Biswa Sarma

He dismissed the influence of opposition parties in Lakhimpur and suggested they are preoccupied with counting money.

Mallabaruah addressed rallies at Banhagra, Phulbari, Madhya Naobaisa and Ghilamara in Lakhimpur, endorsing Pradan Baruah and urging a significant victory for him.

Earlier on April 4, Bhupen Kumar Borah, the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), lodged a defamation lawsuit of Rs 10 crore against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged claims that Borah will be joining BJP by 2025.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of several remarks made by the Chief Minister against Borah that are deemed objectionable and potentially damaging to his reputation and the party's standing.

Borah has refuted claims of leaving the Congress party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The case has been officially registered in court.