A Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine has reportedly gone missing from Bhergaon, under the Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary Constituency in Assam, raising questions about the transparency of the ongoing Lok Sabha Election.

As per the distribution schedule, 267 machines were allocated to Bhergaon, out of which one is currently unaccounted for.

An immediate investigation into the matter has been called for, with an emphasis on ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. Failure to promptly address the issue could potentially lead to widespread distrust in the democratic process.



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Meanwhile, the CEO Assam stated that several reports have been circulated in various sections of media regarding the discrepancy of one number of VVPAT of Udalguri district.

"An enquiry has already started in this matter and the findings shall be intimated to all concerned stakeholders in due course of the time. Any dereliction of duty while handling of EVM shall not be excused and strict action shall be initiated if such dereliction of duty is found out during the course of the enquiry," states the CEO.