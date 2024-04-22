The Jamaat Ulema Hind, a Muslim body, has thrown its support behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suresh Borah in the Nagaon Lok Sabha race.

During a gathering held at the Nagaon Press Club, the Jamaat Ulema Hind asserted that Muslims in the region are safe under the governance of the BJP. Accusing the Congress of perpetuating communal politics, the organization voiced its stance in favor of BJP's Borah for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Nagaon.

Maulana Ataur Rahman Kashmiri, President of the Jamaat Ulema Hind stated the developmental strides witnessed by Muslims under the BJP regime. He highlighted the need for Muslim voters to rally behind Borah, stressing that voting for any other candidate, particularly All India United Democratic Front's (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal, could potentially dilute the community's votes.

Kashmiri highlighted the historical context, pointing to communal clashes that occurred during the Congress administration in Assam. In contrast, he noted the developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP, citing infrastructure projects such as embankment construction from Lahrighat to Shilghat as evidence of progress.