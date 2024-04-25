As the second phase of the election campaign intensifies across the country, the battle of words in Assam among party leaders takes a significant turn everyday.

In a recent election rally held at Moirabari in Morigaon district of Assam witnessed Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi directing sharp criticisms towards Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal over what he termed as alleged religious politics.

Accusing Pijush Hazarika of engaging in monetary appeals within Muslim communities, Akhil Gogoi stated, "Pijush Hazarika is carrying a bag full of money and he is wandering in the homes and villages of Muslims. He said that if Muslims don't save us this time, no one else can." Gogoi's statement also included a pointed remark on inflation saying, "If you want to raise the price of goods then vote for the BJP."

Emphasizing the stance of indigenous Assamese, Gogoi asserted, "The indigenous people of Assam have decided not to stand with the BJP but to ensure victory for Gaurav Gogoi." He highlighted concerns about demographic changes, stating, "There are 5 lakhs Chakma-Hajong people in Arunachal who will be pushed away from their state and they will be welcomed by Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, as per the order by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. More than 6 lakhs indigenous people of Assam are landless."

Gogoi further remarked, "The people of Nagaon have decided to defeat the Mama-Chacha duo and make the opposition win this election." He expressed confidence in Pradyut Bordoloi's victory from the Nagaon constituency, suggesting apprehension among the "Mama-Chacha" duo.