Assam: NDA candidate Dharmeswar Roy leads massive roadshow in Bajali ahead of final campaign push

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Dharmeswar Roy held a large-scale roadshow in Assam’s Bajali constituency on April 7 ahead of the conclusion of election campaigning, marking a significant show of strength in the region.



The event featured an extensive car rally that commenced from the vicinity of a prominent marriage hall in Pathsala and traversed multiple parts of the constituency. Supporters joined the procession in large numbers as it moved across towns and rural pockets, with the candidate interacting with residents and seeking their support.



Roy described the rally as a demonstration of public backing for the NDA and expressed confidence about the electoral outcome in Bajali. He asserted that the constituency does not present a competitive contest and maintained that there are no significant challenges to his candidacy.



Addressing supporters during the campaign, Roy said that the electorate in Bajali has consistently supported Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and indicated that the trend would continue in the ongoing election. He added that voters are expected to back Sarma’s leadership once again.



The rally is among the final campaign activities undertaken by the candidate as political parties intensify outreach efforts before the close of campaigning.