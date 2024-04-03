Nine candidates in Assam submitted their nomination papers on Tuesday, adding to the escalating excitement surrounding the upcoming second phase of polls in the state. Scheduled for April 26, this phase will encompass five parliamentary constituencies, as confirmed by an election official.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the nomination filing ceremony of BJP candidate Amarsingh Tisso for the Diphu (ST) constituency stating the significance of the forthcoming elections. Sarma articulated that these polls were a mere formality to reaffirm Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, ensuring the continuation of developmental initiatives initiated under his tenure. He particularly highlighted the transformative impact witnessed in the tribal regions of the state, attributing the cessation of violence and the onset of development to PM Modi's proactive measures.

The filing of nominations witnessed a diverse array of candidates vying for electoral success. In Diphu (ST), two contenders have entered the fray, including an independent nominee. Similarly, in Karimganj, AIUDF candidate Sahabul Alam Choudhury and independent aspirant Binoy Krishna Roy bolstered the electoral competition, joining previously submitted candidates.

Silchar (SC) witnessed an increase in nominations with three additional candidates, representing various political affiliations. Former Lok Sabha MP Radhey Shyam Biswas of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) joined the electoral race, further diversifying the pool of candidates.

The Nagaon constituency saw the entry of two independent candidates, Abu Shama and Sikha Sarma, alongside Saiful Islam Chowdhury of Asom Jana Morcha. In Darrang-Udalguri, Lalit Pegu of Voters Party International (VPI) added to the growing list of contenders.

Overall, the total count of nominations filed for the second phase polls, covering Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Silchar (SC), and Karimganj, stands at 14. The phase is set to witness high-profile contests, including Congress sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi against BJP's Suresh Bora in Nagaon and BJP sitting MP Dilip Saikia against Congress candidate Madhab Rajbongshi in Darrang-Udalguri.

The nomination filing deadline is April 4, followed by scrutiny on April 5, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations on April 8. In the initial phase, 35 candidates are contending across the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, and Lakhimpur constituencies.