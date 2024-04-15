In an election rally speech delivered at Tinsukia in Laharighat today, Aminul Islam, the AIUDF candidate contesting from the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency said that "no one has been born in the BJP till now to shut my mouth."

Addressing the same election rally, Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), delivered a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Ajmal vehemently asserted that their continued presence in power poses a grave threat to the very essence of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing a gathered crowd in Laharighat under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, Ajmal spared no words in condemning both the Congress and BJP candidates, Pradyut Bordoloi and Suresh Bora respectively. He vowed that under no circumstances should they be allowed to secure seats in Parliament.

"Aminul Islam will be there, so you all should vote for him. If Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Himanta Biswa Sarma stay in power, our constitution will be destroyed," Ajmal emphatically declared.