Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Guwahati on April 16 to a cordial reception led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The visit comes ahead of General Assembly Elections 2024.



The prime minister will drive through the city to reach the Koinadhara state guest house where he will halt for the night. Modi will leave for Nalbari on Wednesday to address an election rally for NDA Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury of the Asom Gana Parishad.