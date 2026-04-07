Assam Police can bring people from 'pataal': Himanta Biswa Sarma warns of action against Pawan Khera

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 7 stepped up his attack on Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, warning of “stringent action” amid an escalating political row over allegations concerning his family.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma questioned the basis of the claims made by the Congress and said the party should have verified facts with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. “Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the foreign minister,” he said, adding that he suspected Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of being linked to the documents cited.

Sarma also took aim at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that despite his age, “he speaks like a madman”. Reiterating his warning, he said, “Assam Police can find people and bring them from ‘pataal’ as well.”

The remarks came after Assam Police carried out searches at Khera’s residence in New Delhi. Deputy Commissioner of Police Debajit Nath confirmed the operation, saying, “We have searched his house. We can't give more details.”

The controversy stems from allegations made by Khera earlier this week, claiming that Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, held multiple passports — from India, the UAE and Egypt — and owned undisclosed assets abroad, including properties in Dubai and a company in Wyoming, United States. The Chief Minister’s family has denied the claims, describing the documents as “AI-generated fabrications” and “doctored images” allegedly sourced from Pakistani social media groups.

Sarma further alleged that Khera had left New Delhi following the police action. Speaking to ANI, he said he learned through media reports that Khera had “run away” to Hyderabad, adding that “the law will take its own course”.

At an earlier press conference in Guwahati, Sarma reiterated his intent to pursue legal action. “I will take stringent action against Congress leader Pawan Khera. Just wait for a few days,” he said, while also claiming his party would win “at least 100 seats” in the upcoming elections.

Dismissing the allegations, Sarma said documents linking his family to properties in Dubai were taken from the document-sharing platform Scribd and misrepresented. He asserted that the Congress was “finished” in Assam and cited informal “Satta Bazar” trends to suggest increasing support for the NDA.

Escalating his attack, Sarma questioned Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Khera over alleged foreign links. “Why did you take help from a Pakistani social media group?” he said, adding that while his side would pursue legal remedies, concerns remained about “why Pakistan is helping Gaurav Gogoi”.

Assam is set to vote on April 9, with campaigning concluding later on Tuesday. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.