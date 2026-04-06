Assam Police, Central Forces conduct area domination march in Dhubri ahead of Assembly Polls

In a coordinated pre-election security exercise, the Assam Police, in collaboration with central paramilitary forces, conducted an extensive area domination march in Dhubri town on Monday to reinforce law and order and bolster voter confidence ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The march, carried out through key areas of the town, combined operational preparedness with a public outreach component. Security personnel displayed banners bearing the message, “Nirvoyere Ami Agbari Aho Abhilekh Vote Danere Asom'r Sunam Goru,” urging citizens to participate in the electoral process without fear and contribute to high voter turnout.

Officials described the exercise as part of a broader strategy to ensure a peaceful and secure environment in the run-up to polling. The deployment of multi-agency forces underscored a zero-tolerance approach towards any attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

The march was led by Dhubri Superintendent of Police Debashish Borah and included a substantial contingent of law enforcement personnel. Alongside the district police, seven company commandants from various paramilitary units participated, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP).

According to Borah, the operation in Dhubri was conducted simultaneously with similar exercises in other sensitive areas, including Golakganj and Bilasipara, as part of a synchronised statewide initiative.

“This was a statewide programme conducted between 3 pm and 5 pm. The objective is to dominate vulnerable areas and reassure the public that the security apparatus is fully prepared to ensure free and fair elections,” Borah said.

Authorities indicated that such area domination exercises will be intensified across Assam in the coming days to maintain public order and uphold the integrity of the electoral process as polling approaches.