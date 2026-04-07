Assam Police reach Pawan Khera’s residence following FIR by CM’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma

A team of the Assam Police on April 7 reached the residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera in Delhi in connection with a case linked to allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife.



According to officials, a four-member Assam Police team arrived in the national capital and was assisted by the Delhi Police. As per procedure, local police were informed before the team carried out its visit, and Delhi Police is providing necessary assistance.



The development follows an FIR lodged on April 6 by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of the Chief Minister, against Congress leaders over allegations that she holds multiple foreign passports.



Speaking to reporters, Sharma said she had initiated legal action and urged authorities to treat the matter seriously. “I have lodged an FIR… This is not to be entertained in a very lenient manner. Let justice prevail,” she said, adding that the police should coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to verify facts.



The controversy erupted after Khera alleged at a press conference in Delhi that Sharma possessed passports from multiple countries and had undisclosed foreign assets. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also raised similar claims on social media, questioning the disclosures made in Sarma’s election affidavit.



Rejecting the allegations, Sharma termed them “fabricated” and accused the opposition of circulating “AI-generated fake documents” to defame her. In a social media post, she mocked the claims and said the accusations were politically motivated.



Chief Minister Sarma also hit back, calling the allegations “malicious, fabricated and politically motivated lies.” He said legal action, including criminal and civil defamation cases, would be initiated. “Truth will prevail,” he asserted, alleging that the statements reflected “frustration” within the Congress ahead of the elections.



Assam Police said it wants to question Pawan Khera, who was not present at his residence at the time of their visit. The police team is currently at the premises, waiting for him.



With the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, the escalating war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress has intensified, with the matter now likely to see legal proceedings in the coming days.