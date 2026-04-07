Assam police recover 'incriminating material' from Pawan Khera's home, seize electronic devices

An Assam Police team on April 7 reached the Delhi residence of Pawan Khera for questioning and carried out a search in connection with a case linked to allegations made against Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Debojit Nath, speaking to reporters outside the Congress leader’s residence, said Khera was not found at his home at the time of the visit. He confirmed that a search was conducted and electronic devices were seized as part of the operation.

Police said certain “incriminating material” was recovered during the search, though its details cannot be disclosed at this stage due to the ongoing investigation.

The case has been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station in Guwahati, Nath said, adding that efforts are under way to trace Khera, whose current whereabouts remain unknown.

Officials said the Assam Police team formally informed Delhi Police upon arrival, following which a local police unit joined and assisted in the proceedings.

The development comes amid an escalating political tussle after Khera, on Sunday, alleged that Sarma’s wife possessed three passports and that information regarding her assets had been concealed in his election affidavit.

Responding to the claims, Sarma accused the Congress of using “false information” allegedly sourced from a Pakistani social media group to level what he described as “baseless” and “malicious” allegations against his wife. He termed the move an attempt to influence the Assam elections and said it constituted a punishable offence.

An FIR has been registered against Khera following a complaint over his statements, police said.